Welcome to Lake Srebârna & Around

Lake Srebârna, a shallow lake connected to the Danube by a narrow canal, features unique types of vegetation and unusual floating islands made of reeds. It also hosts more than 160 species of waterbirds, including colonies of endangered small cormorants and Dalmatian pelicans. There are elevated lookout posts set around the lake for birdwatching. The 80-sq-km area around the lake, known simply as Srebârna Nature Reserve, is a Unesco World Heritage site.

