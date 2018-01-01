Welcome to Lake Srebârna & Around
Lake Srebârna, a shallow lake connected to the Danube by a narrow canal, features unique types of vegetation and unusual floating islands made of reeds. It also hosts more than 160 species of waterbirds, including colonies of endangered small cormorants and Dalmatian pelicans. There are elevated lookout posts set around the lake for birdwatching. The 80-sq-km area around the lake, known simply as Srebârna Nature Reserve, is a Unesco World Heritage site.
Srebârna village is the most convenient place to access the lake and has the best facilities. The nearby village of Vetren (4km to the west) is a good spot for fishing, and there are plenty of hikes and other outdoor activities to be enjoyed.