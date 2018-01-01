Welcome to Chiprovtsi

Famous for its traditional carpets and quaint monastery, Chiprovtsi is little more than a rather quiet village tucked into the foothills of the Stara Planina (Balkan Range) mountains. It has a fascinating history as a mining town and a bastion of Catholicism in Orthodox Bulgaria. In more recent years, it's become a popular weekend destination for Sofia city dwellers but, truth be told, there's not much to see or do (and that may be part of the appeal).