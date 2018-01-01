Private Day Tour in the Thracian Valley

The tour starts from any hotel in Sliven with a professional guide and a driver. The program includes a visit to the Bulgarian Stonehenge with the Kabile fortress, which is an absolute must-see attraction in the region. After that follows, visit Yambol to see the Bezisten, a cutting edge multimedia building that shows the glorious past of the region, which is better than any museum in Bulgaria. The guide will then walk you on the main pedestrian street, which has remarkable architecture and is a nice place to window-shop or relax. Travel by car to the next destination, the boutique winery of Edoardo Miroglio. The winery is unique for Bulgaria and it's producing one of the best wines in the country. Have lunch and tour the winery, seeing the private zoo. Wine tasting could be ordered while here, but is not included in the price of the tour. After that the tour finishes with a drive back to Sliven. See the Thracian Valley with ease, and relax on this day tour!