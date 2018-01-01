Welcome to Sliven
Outside these areas, Sliven is a rather dusty place where post-Soviet gloom hangs heavy. Nonetheless, local desires to plant Sliven more firmly on the tourist map are seeing it improve by the day.
Top experiences in Sliven
Sliven activities
Sliven activities
Private Day Tour in the Thracian Valley
The tour starts from any hotel in Sliven with a professional guide and a driver. The program includes a visit to the Bulgarian Stonehenge with the Kabile fortress, which is an absolute must-see attraction in the region. After that follows, visit Yambol to see the Bezisten, a cutting edge multimedia building that shows the glorious past of the region, which is better than any museum in Bulgaria. The guide will then walk you on the main pedestrian street, which has remarkable architecture and is a nice place to window-shop or relax. Travel by car to the next destination, the boutique winery of Edoardo Miroglio. The winery is unique for Bulgaria and it's producing one of the best wines in the country. Have lunch and tour the winery, seeing the private zoo. Wine tasting could be ordered while here, but is not included in the price of the tour. After that the tour finishes with a drive back to Sliven. See the Thracian Valley with ease, and relax on this day tour!
Sliven Textile and Wine Full Day Tour
Pickup from your hotel in Sliven at 9am.09:00-11:30 Off-the-beaten path walking tour of Sliven covering the first textile factory on the Balkans opened 1836 and already a museum with live demonstrations, the house-museum of the Sliven's lifestyle from the 19th century which shows you the exquisite garments and architecture of the time and taking a walk down the center to see the European Tree of the year - more than 1100-year old The Old Elm in the center of Sliven.11:40-13:00 Visit to one of the best wineries in the region with wine-tasting and appetizers13:00-14:00 The lunch will await you in a traditional Bulgarian restaurant in the city center of Sliven where we could try Bulgarian specialties14:00-16:30 Shopping in the factory store of Edoardo Miroglio who is continuing the great years of the Bulgarian textile from the time of the first textile factory on the Balkans in Sliven. This is the only shop in Bulgaria where you could buy the production for export for the biggest fashion brands in Europe.
Sliven History and Wine Half Day Tour
Pickup from your hotel in Sliven at 9am.9am - 11:30am: Off-the-beaten path walking tour of Sliven covering the regional historical museum which keeps the authentic Thracian Golden mask, silver rhytons and artifacts from the glorious past of the region, the house-museum of the Sliven's lifestyle from the 19th century which shows us the exquisite garments and architecture of the time and taking a walk down the center to see the European Tree of the year - more than 1100-year old The Old Elm in the center of Sliven and Tuida fortress which is one of the symbols of the town that keeps the memory of the past originally renovated with demonstrations and dressing with specific garments.11:40am - 1:20pm: Visit to one of the best wineries in the region with wine-tasting and appetizers.1:30pm -2:30pm: The lunch will await you in a traditional Bulgarian restaurant in the city center of Sliven where you could try Bulgarian specialties.
Blue Stones Nature Park and Wine Tasting Day Trip from Sliven
Pickup from your hotel in Sliven at 09:00.09:00 – 10:15 Transfer to a local village for a visit to a local peach brandy making. Visit to a bread factory, small honey production and cheese making house.10:15 – 11:45 Visit to Edoardo Miroglio winery which produces one of the highest quality Bulgarian wines. Wine-tasting and tour of the unique winery.11:45 – 13:00 Taking the only open chairlift with stunning views of the Nature park The Blue Stones an the town at the backdrop. 20-minutes ride and you are on top 1100 meters. Then you take the road up to the viewpoint of the TV tower from where picture postcard photos and such of griffon-vultures could be shot.13:00 – 15:00 20 minute walk down the road to the bakery from where you can buy home-made bread with cheese. Picnic by the picturesque Karandila lake.15:00 – 16:00 Short walk to wonderful viewpoint from the nature park.16:00 – 16:20. 20-minute ride on the chairlift down from the nature park to Sliven
Edoardo Miroglio Boutique Winery tour
The winery is surrounded by vineyards spreading on rolling hills, a lake and green lawns, which provide excellent views for a relaxed tour.Edoardo Miroglio winery is an impressive combination of architecture inspired from the antiquity with the modern technologies for the production of perfect wine blends. Above the cellar rises the boutique hotel Soli Invicto (The Invincible sun), which disposes of 10 uniquely furnished rooms, wine-tasting hall, fine dining restaurant, lobby bar and outdoor swimming pool, which augment the wine product and your well-being. The design and the furnishing of the hotel meets the most demanding needs of our customers.Edoardo Miroglio winery is specialized in the production of quality white, rosé and red wines, as well as sparkling wine (traditional method) white and rosé, rakia and liqueur. Edoardo Miroglio winery obtained certification for organic vineyards in 2013 (Bouquet, Gewurztraminer, Viognier, Mavrud and Rubin) and started producing 3 new organic wines.Take your time to explore and immerse yourself in the wine destination the village of Elenovo.Come and taste amazing products and experience this Italian winery producing Bulgarians wines.
Tour of Sliven with Ford Model A
Ford model A - replica of the famous car from 1928.Produced in the USA in 1984 on the base of Ford Pinto.The engine is 2000cm3 85hp with disk breaks, 4 gears, only on 6000 km. 3+1 seats, cabrio. Colour - green apple and black.PARTICIPATION IN FILMS* Movie about Vanga ( 2012) - Russian- Bulgarian production* Italian series for Rudolph Valentino ( 2012)* Russian film about the legendary fighter Ivan Poddubniy (2012 ), etc.After the success of the Model T in May 1927 Henry Ford closes the doors of their factories for several months to prepare them for the production of another legendary cult car - namely the model A.In later years this model will be called "Baby Lincoln " ( "Baby Lincoln").The first car was ready on 20th October 1927Until February 4 of 1929 had already sold one million cars , and by July 24 the same year - 2 million. By the end of production in March 1932 it was sold 4,849,340 cars in 9 different versions of the car. Cost between 460 and $ 600 , weigh is 1010 kg . , 3.3 liters engine , 40 k . v. 3 speeds.