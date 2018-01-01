Welcome to Shumen

Fans of Soviet-era design, rejoice. While Shumen's numerous concrete blocks don't inspire, an extraordinary brutalist monument peers down over the city. Sprinkling variety among this Soviet severity are Shumen's National Revival–era mansions, parks interlaced with walking trails, and a 3000-year-old fortress. Furthermore, the city's name is emblazoned on beer cans across Bulgaria, as the home of popular Shumensko pivo.