Welcome to Kazanlâk
Modern Kazanlâk has a working mosque and sizeable Turkish and Pomak Muslim populations, making it one of Bulgaria’s more multicultural cities. The town itself doesn’t compete with the loveliness of its surrounding valleys, with a jumble of Soviet-style buildings and shabby marketplaces flowing from the well-groomed main square. But it has pockets of great beauty, especially in the 19th-century buildings along its riverbank.
Kazanlak, Valley of the Thracian Kings Full-Day Tour
Kazanlak is located in the very central part of Bulgaria, right in the heart of the Valley of Roses or also known as the Valley of the Thracian Kings. The oldest settlement in the area of the modern-day city dates back to the Neolithic era (6th-5th millennium BC). During the 4th-3rd centuries BC, the Thracian ruler Seuthes 3rd took an important place in the historical development of Thrace during the Hellenistic era. The Thracian city of Seuthopolis was discovered near Kazanlak and thoroughly studied at the time of the construction of the Koprinka Reservoir.Kazanlak is the center of rose-oil extraction in Bulgaria and the oil-producing rose of Kazanlak is one of the most widely recognizable national symbols. Bulgaria is the major supplier of rose oil in the world for the cosmetic industry and Kazanlak's rose gardens are the largest rose gardens in the whole world. It is one of the very little places in the entire world that can grow this particular rose (Rosa Damascena or Rose from Damascus).Your Day In Kazanlak:Kazanlak is located 200 kms east of Sofia along the Balkan range so we should start around 8:30am. The recently renewed road takes you there in a 3-hour scenic drive. We start our visit with Shipka Memorial Church, built after the Liberation from Turkish occupation in 1878 in honor of the Russian and Bulgarian victims in a rich and beautiful 17th century Russian style. Then we go to Goliama Kosmatka - the tomb of Seuthes 3rd. After a quick lunch in a nearby restaurant, we go to Kazanlak for a visit of the UNESCO world heritage tomb. The monument dates back to the 4th century BC and its murals are memorable for the splendid horses and especially for the gesture of farewell, in which the seated couple grasp each other's wrists in a moment of tenderness and equality. On the way back, we will make a visit of a local rose garden and distillery, where you will see how rose essence is extracted and you will be able to buy some rose-scented souvenirs. We come back to Sofia around 6:30pm. Please note this is a fast-paced tour, so we kindly ask you to follow your guide close and prompt.
7-Night Bulgaria Tour from Sofia
Day 1:Arrival. Transfer to the hotel. Overnight in Sofia.Day 2:Breakfast. Tour of Plovdiv – known for its Old Town and the ancient theater, considered to be one of the oldest cities in Europe. Your guide will show you the fabulous remains of the Ancient Roman Empire: the Roman Stadium, the Roman Forum, and the Amphitheater as well as the typical houses in the Old Town.Overnight in Plovdiv.Day 3:Breakfast. We start with a tour to Kazanlak and the Valley of the Kings. Kazanlak is world famous with its Thracian tomb, a UNESCO heritage and with its Thracian golden treasures (4-5 century B.C.). After lunch we continue our day with transfer to the loveliest Bulgarian art city on the seaside – Sozopol. Tour of Sozopol. Overnight in Burgas.Day 4:Breakfast. Full day tour of Nesebar, one of UNESCO’s World Treasures and one of the most ancient towns in Europe. You will visit also Aladzha Monastery, which is one of the few cave monasteries in Bulgaria, where the different premises and their functions are clearly distinguishable. The next stop will be The Palace in Balchik, the former summer residence of the Romanian Queen Maria Alexandrina Victoria de Edinburg (1875–1938) and The University Botanical Garden in Balchik, which was created as a park, part of the palace and accommodates collections with more than 3500 plant species. The last stop for the day will be Varna, a city often called the Sea Capital of Bulgaria because of its history and its economic and cultural significance. Day 5:Breakfast. Full day tour across the ages through the first Bulgarian capitals: Pliska, the first capital of Bulgaria; Madara Rider, a mystic UNESCO heritage site, which is chiseled in the rock; Preslav, the second capital of ancient Bulgaria; Arbanasi, a beautiful village with views of Veliko Tarnovo; Veliko Tarnovo, the capital of the strongest Bulgarian kingsOvernight in Veliko Tarnovo.Day 6:Breakfast. Tour of Veliko Tarnovo which is the Town of Great Bulgarian. Visit Etar, he ethnographic museum, situated on the outskirts of the town of Gabrovo. The open-air museum consists of 50 sites: houses with handcraft workshops, water installations and other buildings. Transfer to Sofia. Overnight in SofiaDay 7: Breakfast. Walking tour of Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, which combines the ancient and the modern city in one. See the main sights: Alexander Nevski Cathedral, the Parliament, Banya Bashi Mosque, The Synagogue, the National Theater, the Kings’ Palace. Visit Rila Monastery, which is the biggest monastery in Bulgaria and the second largest on the Balkans. Overnight in SofiaDay 8:Breakfast. Transfer to the airport.
Rose Festival in Karlovo 2018
We start the day early from Sofia because the rose-picking ritual starts in the morning before the sun dries the rose petals. 9:00 Rose-picking in the rose gardens around Karlovo or Kazanlak. This beautiful ritual has been celebrated for over a century and includes local singing and dancing performances. 10:00 Karlovo main square will be the scene for many local dances, singing and performance in traditional costumes. The performances are different every day. There will be singing, dancing and roses all over the town! You will have seats, from which you can enjoy the festival. During the day you will see how the rose oil is extracted and try some rose oil products. You will have the chance to buy some cosmetics We will then have a quick lunch and in the late afternoon we will drive back to Sofia. Return to Sofia around 19:00.
Buzludzha Monument and the Rose Valley Guided Day Tour
Your journey starts with an early pick up from your hotel or address. Meet your guide and get on-board your comfortable, air-conditioned minivan for a day to remember! Three hours’ beautiful drive through Sredna Gora Mountain and the Thracian Valley will lead you all the way to the top of the Balkan Mountains and the Buzludzha Monument.The “Ghost of communism” that’s how we call Buzludzha in Bulgaria! But actually, this is a monument in the mountains of Bulgaria, and indeed one of the greatest such structures from the communist era anywhere in the world. Incredibly bizarre and beautiful, Buzludzha is listed among the creepiest abandoned monuments on earth. An absolutely stunning concrete edifice in a shape resembling a flying saucer stranded high on a mountain summit, the monument attracts hundreds of photographers and adventure seekers. Enjoy the beautiful and a little creepy communist art, the fascinating mosaics, showing us all the communist leaders and the famous communist symbols and slogans. Your guide will explain all the interesting details around the foundation of the communist party, about the economy and the lives of ordinary people during the communist period in Bulgaria.After the monument of Buzludzha, you are going down in the valley among the roses. The area around the city of Kazanlak and in the foothills of the Balkan Mountain we call “The Valley of Roses and Thracian Kings”. Driving through the rose fields you will reach the small, charming village of Skobelevo where you’ll visit a private, family rose oil distillery with a beautiful ethnographic museum next to it.Here next to the modern distillery there is an old one, called "gulapana" which is arranged the same way as our ancestors did the installations for extracting rose oil more than 340 years ago. You are going to see a demonstration of rose oil production throughout the season and feel the spirit of the old tradition. When your tour in the fragrant rose garden is finished, you can taste traditional rose products, like rakia (brandy) and traditional Bulgarian dishes in the restaurant from which you can enjoy a magnificent view of the mountains.At the end is the gift shop! Here you can find all kind of rose products, essential oils and products appropriate for your aromatherapy and great souvenirs.
The Valley of the Roses
An early start from Sofia will take us on the picturesque mountain road winding between the Balkan and Sredna Gora mountains. We will arrive in Kazanlak in about 3 hours and we will visit to the famous Thracian tomb dating back to the 4th century BC, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Then we continue east to the Ethnographic Complex Damascena, located in the heart of the Valley of Roses, where you will learn why Bulgaria is famous for rose oil production. The next stop is the emblematic Memorial Temple of the Birth of Christ, built between 1885 and 1902 in Russian Moskovite style, a beautifully located Eastern-orthodox architectural jewel.Meeting point: Hotel pick-up at 7:00 am. Please be ready at the reception 10 mins before departure. Duration: 9-10 hours; 5 hrs of transfer time. English-speaking driver throughout the trip and local English-speaking guide. Drop off: At your accommodation in Sofia Please contact us beforehand in order to be aware of your pick up time. WHAT'S INCLUDED: English-speaking driver English-speaking local guide throughout the tour Transport in modern vehicle (car/minibus) with air condition Entrance fees (Kazanluk Thracian Tomb (copy), Damascena Rose Rafinery) WHAT'S NOT INCLUDED: Food and beverages Personal expenses Gratuities PLEASE NOTE: Wear comfortable shoes suitable to walk on cobbled streets; The tour is not suitable for disabled people Children under the age of 6 years old will not be permitted on this tour!
Kazanlak - Rose Valley - Valley of the Thracian Kings - Private Day Tour from Plovdiv
The rose is one of the symbols of Bulgaria. The country produces the best rose oil in the world since 1664 when the first rose bushes were imported from Syria via Turkey. Now Bulgaria manufactures about 70% of all rose oil in the world. The Kazanlak rose is being grown in the notorious Rose Valley in Central Bulgaria where the unique climate conditions and soils are perfect for this remarkable plant. The Rose valley covers geographically the Valley of the Thracian Kings as well. Many impressive Thracian tombs, temples and sanctuaries with lots of golden, silver and bronze craftsman masterpieces inside them have been found on the territory of Bulgaria. Travelling through some rose bushes fields we arrive to the centre of Kazanlak town. The first stop for the day is the Rose Museum of Kazanlak which is the only one of its kind in the world and stores interesting exponents related to the rose-picking and rose-production in Bulgaria. Then proceed to the local historical museum which protects, examines and popularizes the entire rich historical heritage of the Kazanlak region, including all Thracian tombs and treasures from the Valley of the Thracian rulers. Next discover the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site – the Thracian Tomb of Kazanlak which impresses the visitor with its unique frescoes from IV century B.C. The tomb consists of a narrow corridor and a round burial chamber with the famous paintings on the cupola. The Thracian tomb of Kazanlak is a unique aesthetic and artistic work, a masterpiece of the Thracian creative spirit. This monument is the only one of its kind anywhere in the world. The exceptionally well preserved frescos and the original condition of the structure reveal the remarkable evolution and high level of culture and pictorial art in Thrace. After lunch continue to the Thracian Tempe/tomb Golyama Kosmatka from V century B.C. About 20 gold objects were found in that tomb. Among them is a very precisely made golden wreath from oak leaves, a golden wine cup, golden heads of a goddess and a deer. A bronze man’s head was found in Golyama Kosmatka too. All findings impress with their marvelous workmanship and are valuable examples of art. They are exhibited in the historical museum of Kazanlak. Archaeologists believe they have found the tomb of the greatest Thracian king Seuthes III. The final stop for the day is the Shipka Memorial Church which is an outstanding Russian Orthodox temple built between 1885 and 1902 near Shipka town at the foothills of the Balkan Range. The Shipka Monument complex is dedicated to the Russian, Ukrainian and Bulgarian soldiers who died for the liberation of Bulgaria in the Russo - Turkish War from 1877-78. Trip duration: 7.5 hours