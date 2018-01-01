Welcome to Arbanasi
Day Trip to Bulgaria from Bucharest
This day trip departs daily at 8am and will pick you up from your hotel in Bucharest and take you to the foothills of the Balkan Mountains where you will spend a great day discovering the impressive medieval settlement of Veliko Tarnovo. Veliko Tarnovo is the medieval capital of Bulgaria and home of the Tsaravets Fortress, the strongest Bulgarian fortification of the Middle Ages. The day trip includes visits to the St. Dimitrie Basarabov Monastery, the only monastery in Bulgaria carved into a cliff that is still inhabited today and Arbanasi Village that will take you a few centuries back in time through its medieval architecture.
Private Day Trip to Bulgaria with Veliko Tarnovo
The tour starts in the morning at the hotel where you will meet with your travel guide. You will drive south, crossing the Danube River which separates Romania from Bulgaria. Not far from the border is the charming medieval city, named Veliko Tarnovo, located on the Yantra River. With a very rich history, the town was the capital of the Second Bulgarian Empire and it attracts tourists with its eye-catching architecture. You will learn more about this remarkable city from your guide, walking on the cobble streets. Up on the hill, you will discover the fortress of Tsarevets, settled in the 4th century, surrounded by thick walls. On our way back, we will stop at the nearby village of Arbanassi, a World Heritage Site and make a stop at the famous Nativity Church. Tour highlights: The fortress of Tsarevets Situated at an altitude of 206 meters, it was settled in the 4th century. It became famous after the Second Bulgarian Empire established the capital at Veliko Tarnovo, often being compared to Rome or Constantinople in greatness. 400 residential buildings, over 22 churches and 4 monasteries where discovered on site. The main landmarks of the complex are the Royal Palace located in the center, from where 22 kings ruled the country; Baldwin's Tower- built in 1930 and the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Holy Ascension of God which in the 12th century became the seat of the Bulgarian patriarch. The Royal Palace includes Throne Room, the Palace Church and the Royal Chambers. Actually, the patriarchate on Tsarevets was a fortress of its own, having 2 defensive towers and an entrance on its west wall and the Patriarchal Cathedral was situated in the middle of its courtyard. Arbanassi The village was founded in the late 15th century by Christians and it’s known for the rich history. Nowadays, there are 7 monasteries and churches dating from the 16th century until the 18th century. The oldest church in Arbanasi is the Nativity church, famous for its mural paintings from inside the chapel, created in 1632, which represent important scenes from St. John the Baptist’s life, the patron of the chapel. The paintings in the nave represent the Feasts, the Passions and the Miracles of Christ.
Private Veliko Tarnovo and Arbanasi Tour from Sofia
Begin your private tour with a pickup from your Sofia hotel and settle inside your private vehicle.Your journey to Arbanasi will take about 2.5 hours.On arrival, hop out and join a 1.5-hour tour of this historical village. Learn about its rich past and monuments, and take in its 17th- and 18th-century churches and examples of Bulgarian National Revival architecture, all of which have seen it become a popular tourist destination.Visit the 15th-century Church of the Nativity of Christ, Arbanasi’s oldest church, and marvel at its magnificent frescoes — incredible examples of icon paintings dating from the 16th and 17th centuries.Having explored here, make the short drive to Veliko Tarnovo, the picturesque town that was once the capital of the medieval Bulgarian empire. Here, take a 2-hour tour as your guide describes the city’s history.Veliko enjoyed a golden age between the 12th and 15th centuries when it was the imperial capital and the hub of orthodox Christianity. Its center was dominated by the imposing Tsarevets fortress-palace of Bulgaria’s emperors and the Patriarchal Cathedral, both surrounded by thick medieval walls.During your visit, explore the ruined palace to see highlights such as the Baldwin’s Tower, the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Holy Ascension of God, and the Rock of Executions, from where traitors were pushed to their deaths.After a break for lunch (own expense), return to Sofia where your trip ends with a hotel drop-off.
