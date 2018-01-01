Welcome to Cane Garden Bay Area
A turquoise cove ringed by steep green hills, Cane Garden Bay is exactly the kind of place Jimmy Buffett would immortalize in song – which he did in the 1978 tune 'Mañana'. The area’s perfect 1-mile beach and throngs of rum-serving bars and restaurants make it Tortola’s most popular party zone.
South of Cane Garden Bay is a series of picturesque bays. Speckled amid clumps of shoreside holiday villas are small West Indian settlements. When you stay out here you’re living among locals.