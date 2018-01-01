Private Celtic Tour to Hallstatt from Salzburg

On this trip you will be picked up in the city of Salzburg with our glass roof panorama vehicles (maximum 4, or 8 People + driver/guide) we'll be driving across the countryside and make some picture stops at famous spots like Wolfgang Lake or the headquarter of Red Bull in Fuschl. If you want we can also make a short break on the way. We continue our tour to Bad Ischl and Hallstatt, where you'll have the possibility to use the cable car to the platform of Rudolfshöhe (extra entrance fees) to have an overview over the whole area or to visit the Saltmine (extra entrance fees), or enjoy in the summer time a visit of the ice cave at Obertraun (extra entrance fees). Alternatively you can stay in the village and have a look at the typical alpine style of this UNESCO world heritage village. After at about 3,5hrs time in Hallstatt we'll drive back over another mountain area to Bad Dürrnberg and the Celtic Farm and - depending on the weather and time - I'll also show you a famous waterfall of Golling on the way. Then you're driven back to Salzburg. This means that you are going to have an extended visit of the village of Hallstatt, the Salzkammergut, etc. Enjoy a spectacular landscape and countryside. Enjoy also the world heritage village and learn more about how the people live here, their heritage and their traditions.