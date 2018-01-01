Salzkammergut Day Tour: Admont Abbey, Hallstatt from Vienna

Meet your guide at your centrally located Vienna hotel between 7:30am and 8am, then take a seat in your air-conditioned coach or van for the onward journey toward Salzkammergut. Along the way, enjoy sweeping views over the lakes, peaks, and valleys of the Austrian Alps.Stop for 40 minutes at Admont Abbey — one of the oldest abbeys in Austria and home to the largest monastic library in the world — and admire the impressive Baroque architecture you find. Afterward, continue on through the UNESCO-listed landscapes of Salzkammergut to the village of Hallstatt.On arrival, follow your guide on a 2.5-hour walking tour and learn of the region’s rich mining heritage. Explore the town and learn of its remarkable culture and traditions, and stroll past medieval half-timbered buildings to the bustling Market Square.Head onward to the town of Gmunden on Lake Traunsee, renowned for its warm climate and spectacular mountain scenery. Admire fine views over Ort Castle, and enjoy 30 minutes’ free time to browse the traditional craft shops at your leisure. When your time in Gmunden comes to an end, return in comfort to central Vienna to conclude your tour.