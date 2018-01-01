Welcome to Gmunden
Salzkammergut Day Tour: Admont Abbey, Hallstatt from Vienna
Meet your guide at your centrally located Vienna hotel between 7:30am and 8am, then take a seat in your air-conditioned coach or van for the onward journey toward Salzkammergut. Along the way, enjoy sweeping views over the lakes, peaks, and valleys of the Austrian Alps.Stop for 40 minutes at Admont Abbey — one of the oldest abbeys in Austria and home to the largest monastic library in the world — and admire the impressive Baroque architecture you find. Afterward, continue on through the UNESCO-listed landscapes of Salzkammergut to the village of Hallstatt.On arrival, follow your guide on a 2.5-hour walking tour and learn of the region’s rich mining heritage. Explore the town and learn of its remarkable culture and traditions, and stroll past medieval half-timbered buildings to the bustling Market Square.Head onward to the town of Gmunden on Lake Traunsee, renowned for its warm climate and spectacular mountain scenery. Admire fine views over Ort Castle, and enjoy 30 minutes’ free time to browse the traditional craft shops at your leisure. When your time in Gmunden comes to an end, return in comfort to central Vienna to conclude your tour.
Day-trip from Vienna to Hallstatt
The meeting point for this shared tour is at Südtiroler Platz, Bus terminal, and starts at 7:15am. First, you will visit Gmunden, where the well-known Orth castle is located on a small island in Traunsee. The castle was founded around 1080.Subsequently, the bus ride continues until you reach Hallstatt, the World Heritage town with its idyllic location next to Hallstätter See. Hallstatt is a village on Lake Hallstatt's western shore in Austria's mountainous Salzkammergut region. Learn more with help of a guide about the town’s development, its salt deposits and the unique collection of hand-painted skulls, which you can see during a visit to the ossuary. Walk through 7000-year-old Hallstatt and Its 16th-century Alpine houses.The tour continues with a boat ride and after it, you will have some free time to spend independently. Take a ride with the funicular Salzbergbahn up to the “Skywalk” platform, from where you can enjoy an impressive view of the lake and town of Hallstatt. The tour ends in Vienna.