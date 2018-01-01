Private Lake Attersee and Gustav Klimt Tour from Salzburg

Meet your local guide and driver at your Salzburg hotel and hop on board of your luxury minivan or BMW. Afterward, your journey will take you to the first highlight of that tour, the Sound of Music wedding church. Visit the Church of Mondsee where Maria von Trapp's wedding in the famous Sound of Music Movie took place, before heading on along the Lake Mondsee to Unterach at Lake Attersee. Unterach, sometimes referred to as "Little Venice" in the 19th century, is situated at the southern end of Lake Attersee. Gustav Klimt painted two very famous pictures here, the church of Unterach and the village Unterach with Lake Attersee. These paintings were accomplished from the other side of the lake, from the little village of Weissenbach. Klimt zoomed the depicted area with binoculars. Right at this meadow you will get your next great photo opportunity. Get another stunning photo of the village Unterach and maybe zoom in Unterach Church like Gustav Klimt did with his paintings. It was right here in Weisenbach where Gustav Klimt lived in a forester’s house in the summer months between 1914 to 1916. From Weissenbach the journey continues always along the Lake Attersee to another great view point. Here, very close to this beautiful photo spot Gustav Klimt lived in a Brewerey and it was also here where he painted 'Litzlberg am Attersee' which got sold in New Nork in 2011 for 29 Million Euros. Take a stunning photo of the the emerald Lake Attersee from there before continuing to the end of the lake, to Seewalchen. In Seewalchen many new highlights are waiting for you: Gustav Klimt Theme Trail The Artist Trail along the promenades in Kammer and Seewalchen presents an overview of Klimt’s life and artworks here at the Lake Attersee. Walk with your private local guide along that charming walking trail. Gustav Klimt Center (museum) - visit the museum if you wish, entrance fee EUR 6 p.p. Opening times: 12.05. - 01.07. & 05.09. - 30.09.: Wednesday - Sunday 02.07. - 02.09.: daily Enjoy lunch in the restaurant of the Gustav Klimt Center or at one of the many local restaurants in Seewalchen (own expense) Take a boat ride - round trip of the northern part of the Lake: combination ticket boat ride and Gustav Klimt Center: EUR 12,10 p.p. After 3 relaxing and enjoyable hours in Seewalchen the drive continues back to Unterach on the other lake side and further on an off the beaten track road along the Lake Mondsee to Scharfling and finally back to Salzburg. Experience the crystal-clear water of Lake Mondsee and the view over the entire Lake Mondsee from a bridge at the beginning of the Lake. Return to your accommodation at the end of the day.