Welcome to Wilsons Promontory National Park
Tidal River, 30km from the park entrance, is the hub, although there's no fuel to be had here. It's home to the Parks Victoria office, a general store, a cafe and accommodation. The wildlife around Tidal River is incredibly tame, but to prevent disease do not feed the animals or birds.
Wilsons Promontory Day Trip from Melbourne
Affectionately known as The Prom, Wilsons Promontory National Park is one of Victoria’s most loved and cherished natural attractions. Situated at the southernmost point of mainland Australia, the promontory has been a national park since 1898 and contains the largest coastal wilderness area in Victoria. As the best way to explore the park is on foot, you will be guided along some spectacular easy- to medium-graded tracks. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to take photos and, if you’re lucky, you may get up-close views of kangaroos, wombats or even emus. Walk along Squeaky Beach, where the pure white quartz sand sings under your feet. Soak up the amazing vistas and beauty of the region.Please note: It takes approximately three hours to drive each way, with plenty of stops to stretch your legs.
2-Day Phillip Island and Wilsons Promontory Tour from Melbourne
Escape the hustle and bustle of Melbourne on this two-day tour of Phillip Island and Wilsons Promontory National Park, two places that will allow you to enjoy and appreciate the natural beauty and wildlife of Victoria. Day 1: Melbourne to Phillip Island (L)Leave the city behind and drive to Phillip Island, a favorite Melbourne getaway and famous for its nightly Penguin Parade. En route, stop at Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park, home to more than 200 animals, including many native Australian species such as kangaroos, koalas, dingoes, and various reptiles and birds. On arriving at Phillip Island, visit the Koala Conservation Centre to see the adorable (yet sleepy!) koalas. Then at Cape Woolamai, take off your shoes, feel the sand between your toes and perhaps take a quick swim. Next its Churchill Island, connected by bridge to Phillip Island and steeped in history. The island is a working farm that continues to honor the traditions of a bygone era. Wander around the old homestead, visit the blacksmith and watch a sheep-shearing demonstration.Delight in watching the playful seals that gather at Seal Rocks, before experiencing the highlight of the day, the Penguin Parade.Accommodation: The Island Accommodation Day 2: Wilsons Promontory to Melbourne (B)This morning, travel to Wilsons Promontory National Park, situated at the southernmost point of mainland Australia. Affectionately known as The Prom, it is one of Victoria’s most loved natural attractions and contains the largest wildlife-filled coastal area in Victoria. Explore the park from a series of walking tracks, such as Lilly Pilly Gully, Vereker Outlook or Pillar Point. Be amazed by the stunning scenery, fern gullies and if you’re lucky, you may get up-close views of kangaroos, wombats or even emus. Later, take a coastal walk along Squeaky Beach, where the pure-white quartz sand sings under your feet.
Wilsons Prom Whale Cruise
Meet at Port Welshpool where your captain and crew will welcome you aboard the comfortable 62-foot (19-meter) motorized catamaran. Indoor and outdoor decks with ample seating provide excellent views as your boat sails over to Wilsons Promontory National Park, affectionately known as The Prom.Situated on the southernmost point of mainland Australia, Wilsons Promontory encompasses a vast nature reserve laced with swimming and surfing beaches along Bass Strait. The park harbors abundant native wildlife including kangaroos, wombats, echidnas, emus and colorful birds like rosellas and parrots, while dolphins, seals and whales are often spotted offshore. On this cruise you will join the search for the majestic humpback whales on their southerly migration. Throughout the day, your captain shares informative and entertaining commentary. As you approach Wilsons Promontory, its historic 1859 lighthouse comes into view, perched on the southernmost point of Australia's mainland. Enjoy close views of the lighthouse, which by land can only be reached on foot by walking 11 miles (18 km).Enjoy freshly made lunch on board in a remote cove. With morning and afternoon tea, you won't go hungry. At the end of a memorable 6-hour cruise, your captain returns you to Port Welshpool.
Wilsons Promontory Cruise from Phillip Island
Departing from Port Welshpool at 9.30 am, your captain and crew will welcome you aboard the comfortable 62-foot (19-meter) motorized catamaran. Indoor and outdoor decks with ample seating provide excellent views as your boat sails over to Wilsons Promontory National Park, affectionately known as The Prom.Situated on the southernmost point of mainland Australia, Wilsons Promontory encompasses a vast nature reserve laced with swimming and surfing beaches along Bass Strait. The park harbors abundant native wildlife including kangaroos, wombats, echidnas, emus and colorful birds like rosellas and parrots, while dolphins, seals and whales are often spotted offshore. Throughout the day, your captain shares informative and entertaining commentary. Cruise close to Skull Rock and remote granite islands like Glennie Island, a nature reserve and important breeding ground for short-tailed shearwaters and little penguins. You’ll also check out Kanowna Island seal sanctuary, which hosts one of only four breeding colonies of Australian fur seals. It is also an important site for breeding seabirds. As you approach Wilsons Promontory, its historic 1859 lighthouse comes into view, perched on the southernmost point of Australia's mainland. Enjoy close views of the lighthouse, which by land can only be reached on foot by walking 11 miles (18 km).Enjoy a 2-hour stop in Refuge Cove where you can fuel up with a delicious buffet lunch prepared by your crew, and swim, snorkel or stroll along the sparkling white-sand beach. With morning and afternoon tea, plus light nibbles served at sunset, you won't go hungry. At the end of a memorable 9-hour cruise, your captain returns you to Phillip Island.A bus pick up is available to be booked directly through wildlife coast cruise at an additional cost of $25 per person. Pick up/Drop off from Cowes, San Remo, Wonthaggi, Inverloch, Meeniyan and Foster.