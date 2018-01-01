2-Day Phillip Island and Wilsons Promontory Tour from Melbourne

Escape the hustle and bustle of Melbourne on this two-day tour of Phillip Island and Wilsons Promontory National Park, two places that will allow you to enjoy and appreciate the natural beauty and wildlife of Victoria. Day 1: Melbourne to Phillip Island (L)Leave the city behind and drive to Phillip Island, a favorite Melbourne getaway and famous for its nightly Penguin Parade. En route, stop at Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park, home to more than 200 animals, including many native Australian species such as kangaroos, koalas, dingoes, and various reptiles and birds. On arriving at Phillip Island, visit the Koala Conservation Centre to see the adorable (yet sleepy!) koalas. Then at Cape Woolamai, take off your shoes, feel the sand between your toes and perhaps take a quick swim. Next its Churchill Island, connected by bridge to Phillip Island and steeped in history. The island is a working farm that continues to honor the traditions of a bygone era. Wander around the old homestead, visit the blacksmith and watch a sheep-shearing demonstration.Delight in watching the playful seals that gather at Seal Rocks, before experiencing the highlight of the day, the Penguin Parade.Accommodation: The Island Accommodation Day 2: Wilsons Promontory to Melbourne (B)This morning, travel to Wilsons Promontory National Park, situated at the southernmost point of mainland Australia. Affectionately known as The Prom, it is one of Victoria’s most loved natural attractions and contains the largest wildlife-filled coastal area in Victoria. Explore the park from a series of walking tracks, such as Lilly Pilly Gully, Vereker Outlook or Pillar Point. Be amazed by the stunning scenery, fern gullies and if you’re lucky, you may get up-close views of kangaroos, wombats or even emus. Later, take a coastal walk along Squeaky Beach, where the pure-white quartz sand sings under your feet.