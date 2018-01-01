Welcome to Shepparton

Laid-back ‘Shepp’ is the capital of the Goulburn Valley, where the Goulburn and Broken Rivers meet. Drive through here on a rainy Monday afternoon and you're unlikely to be tempted to stop. But Victoria Park Lake is pleasant for a picnic and a stroll, and the small Shepparton Art Museum has one of the best collection of ceramics in Australia as well as some excellent exhibitions.

