Welcome to Mallacoota

One of Gippsland’s, and indeed Victoria’s, little gems, Mallacoota is the state’s most easterly town, snuggled on the vast Mallacoota Inlet and surrounded by the tumbling hills and beachside dunes of beautiful Croajingolong National Park. Those prepared to come this far are treated to long, empty, ocean-surf beaches, tidal estuaries and swimming, fishing and boating on the inlet.

