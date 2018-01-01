Small-Group Grampians Day Trip from Melbourne

Meet at St Paul’s Cathedral in the early morning and depart the city in a comfortable air-conditioned minibus for the 3-hour drive to Grampians National Park. Take a break for morning tea before continuing into the park to visit the Boroka Lookout. Stretch your legs on an easy 5-minute walk through a eucalyptus forest to viewing platforms that look across Halls Gap Valley and the eastern plains.The Grampians area has one of the most extensive Aboriginal rock art sites in southeastern Australia, with depictions of people, handprints, animal tracks, and birds, among the findings. Learn about local indigenous cultures at your next destination, Brambuk Aboriginal Cultural Centre. Browse interactive displays, 3D map models and other informative exhibits while hearing further details from your guide. Afterward, follow your guide outside to look for kangaroos and other Australian native animals in the park’s wild lands. When you have worked up an appetite, have time to purchase lunch in Halls Gap, the town adjacent to the national park. Afterward, drive to the Reed Lookout where you take an easy 1.25-mile hike (2-km) to Balconies Lookout, aka Jaws of Death, named for a rock formation that resembles a gaping mouth. Get great photo ops along the scenic trail. Next, cool off at the base of MacKenzie Falls, one of the most spectacular waterfalls in the area. Expect to walk about one mile (1.5 km) past a series of smaller waterfalls until you reach towering MacKenzie Falls. Expect a slightly challenging walk that is suitable for people with a moderate level of fitness; stairs descend to the pool at the end of the trail. (Silverband Falls will be visited if conditions do not allow access to MacKenzie Falls).After a spectacular day exploring the Grampians, relax on the return drive to Melbourne, which includes a stop for dinner (own expense) along the way.