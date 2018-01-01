Welcome to Halls Gap
There are plenty of kangaroos about its grassy surrounds, with the football oval being a particular favourite hangout. Emus are also often spotted.
Small-Group Grampians Day Trip from Melbourne
Meet at St Paul’s Cathedral in the early morning and depart the city in a comfortable air-conditioned minibus for the 3-hour drive to Grampians National Park. Take a break for morning tea before continuing into the park to visit the Boroka Lookout. Stretch your legs on an easy 5-minute walk through a eucalyptus forest to viewing platforms that look across Halls Gap Valley and the eastern plains.The Grampians area has one of the most extensive Aboriginal rock art sites in southeastern Australia, with depictions of people, handprints, animal tracks, and birds, among the findings. Learn about local indigenous cultures at your next destination, Brambuk Aboriginal Cultural Centre. Browse interactive displays, 3D map models and other informative exhibits while hearing further details from your guide. Afterward, follow your guide outside to look for kangaroos and other Australian native animals in the park’s wild lands. When you have worked up an appetite, have time to purchase lunch in Halls Gap, the town adjacent to the national park. Afterward, drive to the Reed Lookout where you take an easy 1.25-mile hike (2-km) to Balconies Lookout, aka Jaws of Death, named for a rock formation that resembles a gaping mouth. Get great photo ops along the scenic trail. Next, cool off at the base of MacKenzie Falls, one of the most spectacular waterfalls in the area. Expect to walk about one mile (1.5 km) past a series of smaller waterfalls until you reach towering MacKenzie Falls. Expect a slightly challenging walk that is suitable for people with a moderate level of fitness; stairs descend to the pool at the end of the trail. (Silverband Falls will be visited if conditions do not allow access to MacKenzie Falls).After a spectacular day exploring the Grampians, relax on the return drive to Melbourne, which includes a stop for dinner (own expense) along the way.
Grampians Hiking Day Tour from Melbourne
Nature lovers rejoice, this one’s for you. Mountains and forest for miles, and torrents of water cascading over rocks into huge pools. After pickup from Flinders Street Station or St Kilda, you'll travel by an VW Carravelle 9 seated Van to the Grampian's National Park.On arrival it’s time to get adventurous, departing from the Halls Gap car park you'll depart on an 11-kilometer round-trip hike, stopping for lunch and other hiker treats along the way, and all whilst overlooking the exquisite valleys below.The Grampians is a wonderful and weirdly beautiful destination featuring natural rock formations that look like they’re from another planet, fascinating bush life and secret waterfalls.We will take you on one epic hike that weaves through the diverse terrain of the Grand Canyon up to The Pinnacle for exquisite views of the valley’s below.The Grampians is a breathtaking landscape that will stay with you forever.
GRAMPIANS TOUR
Day One: Duration: 12 hours Pick up 9.30am from your accommodation. Arrive in Halls Gap, your two night stay accommodation.Attractions you will visit on Day 1: Reeds Lookout. Mckenzie Falls. Wildlife viewing. Australian BBQ by Bellfield Lake. Settle into accommodation at the end of your day. Day Two: customised to suit your fitness levels. Duration: 10 hours.Accommodation pick up at 9.30 AM. Medium to high fitness: Hollow Mountain hike. Walk, climb and feel free as you concur a small but fun walk up hollow mountain and see the ancient indigenous shelters. Golton Gorge: walk through the gorge and climb up into the pinnacles view spot. Venus baths walk (optional ending to a big day). Relax and enjoy the scenery at your accommodation. Easy to Medium Fitness Mt William: easy walk up to the point that overlooks some magical views of the mountain range. Lunch in Halls Gap Venus baths walk Relax in your accommodation Day Three:Duration: 10 hours.Accommodation pick up at 9.30 AM. Flexible option to suit your interests. Mt Abrupt hike Golton Gorge Aboriginal culture center Accommodation: We will set you up in a cottage close to town and overlooking some amazing views. Wildlife will literally come to your front door and the mountain views will create a magical vibe. Accommodation is flexible and should be arranged before the tour with us or on your own. Accommodation is not included in the rate of this tour. We suggest seeking accommodation in Halls Gap which is in the best location for a mountain stay experience.
3-day Melbourne to Adelaide: Great Ocean Road, Grampians Park
Day 1: The Great Ocean Road (L)Departing cosmopolitan Melbourne, hit the road west to Geelong and the famous surf town of Torquay. After stopping for a quick photo opportunity at iconic Bells Beach, begin the journey along one of Australia’s most beautiful and famous drives, the Great Ocean Road. Stop in at Kennett River for some koala spotting, then break for lunch in Apollo Bay. Continue on to the Twelve Apostles and Loch Ard Gorge, spending the night in Warrnambool.Overnight in Dormitory Style Accommodation, Warrnambool Day 2: The Grampians (B,D)Begin the day checking out more of the Great Ocean Road's wonders, then drive into the Grampians National Park – an area rich in Aboriginal culture and beautiful landscapes. Visit the Brambuk Aboriginal Culture Centre to learn about the period known as the Dreaming, then hike up to the Pinnacles for impressive views across the Grampians. Tonight enjoy a traditional Aussie BBQ in Halls Gap.Overnight in Dormitory Style Accommodation, Halls Gap Day 3: The Grampians to Adelaide (B)Hike up to McKenzie Falls, the highest waterfalls in the Grampians, and check out other sites such as The Balconies and Reeds Lookout. Leaving the Grampians, pass through the town of Horsham before crossing the famed mighty Murray River and making the last leg of the journey into Adelaide.
Australia Encompassed
Sydney, Melbourne, Fraser Island, the Whitsundays – your crash course in all things Australia starts now. For 25 days, you’ll head up the East Coast (and participate in wine tastings, surf lessons, and maxi yacht sailing), fly to Alice Springs, then go down south to Kings Canyon, Uluru, and Adelaide, just to name a few destinations. The Great Ocean Road will eventually lead you to Melbourne, and a wide variety of accommodations and transport along the way will keep things exciting. With a competitive price and small tour group, there’s never been a better time to discover the Land Down Under.
Australia South to North–Melbourne to Darwin
On the water and on the road? Is there a better way to explore somewhere new than from a few different vantage points? We didn’t think so either. This 19-day tour allows you to experience Australia from land, water and even underground. (Seriously! Just wait until you get to Coober Pedy.) From Melbourne to Darwin, your itinerary will include amazing stuff like rainforest walks in Great Otway National Park, wine tasting in Clare Valley, awe-inspiring sunsets at Uluru, and even a wetland nature cruise in croc country.