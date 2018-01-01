Welcome to Grampians National Park (Gariwerd)

It's one thing to appreciate the Grampians' spectacular backdrop from afar – ie from Halls Gap with glass of wine in hand – but don’t leave the region without getting out into the national park itself. With more than 150km of well-marked walking tracks, ranging from half-hour strolls to overnight treks through difficult terrain, there’s something here to suit all levels. Along with scenic drives and adventure activities such as abseiling and rock climbing, there are many ways to experience the park.

Read More