Welcome to Goldfields & Grampians
Further west, there’s a different type of history to experience at Grampians National Park, one of Victoria’s great natural wonders. Some 80% of Victoria’s Aboriginal rock-art sites are found here, and the majestic ranges are an adventurer’s paradise, lording it over the idyllic Wartook Valley and the towns of Halls Gap and Dunkeld.
Top experiences in Goldfields & Grampians
Goldfields & Grampians activities
Kryal Castle Adventure Park Admission Ticket
When you arrive at Kryal Castle, "a land of medieval adventure," head inside with your pre-booked admission for an immersion into a fantasy world of wizards, dragons, and knights. Activities include jousting, arena and theater shows, torture and dungeon attractions, archery and swords, the Wizards Workshop, and the Ale House, where you can enjoy a drink (own expense). Performances and activities are designed for the whole family, young and old.
Sovereign Hill General Entry Ticket
Australia’s foremost outdoor museum, Sovereign Hill re-creates Ballarat’s first ten years after the discovery of gold in 1851 when thousands of international adventurers rushed to the Australian goldfields in search of fortune. By day, Sovereign Hill is where Australia’s history comes to life! It’s just like stepping back in time - from the hustle and bustle of Main Street where costumed ladies and gents parade their new-found wealth, to the excitement of the Red Hill Gully Diggings where you can pan for real gold and it’s yours to keep! At Sovereign Hill, you can see a spectacular $160,000 gold pour, venture underground on a fully-guided gold mine tour or catch a horse-drawn coach and tour the town. Go shopping 1850s-style and visit hotels, schools and a theater with goldfields entertainers. See steam-driven machinery in action and chat with our wheelwrights, candlemakers and confectioners as they ply their trades. On our streets and in our theatre, you will be entertained by costumed goldfields characters who are happy to pose for a great photo.
Wine, Cider and Local Produce Tour departing Ballarat
Enjoy pick up from your central Ballarat accommodation between 8.45am - 9.30am in a small, comfortable mini bus.From here we start the day off in style by sampling the extensive range at St Annes Vineyard, for a tasting and check out this beautiful building, some nibbles will be included as well to start the day off right! Then time for some refreshment at the Blackwood Merchant as we travel through the bush of Wombat State Forest where a tea or coffee is included.We pass Trentham Falls, stopping in for pictures (weather permitting!) on the way to another award winning winery for tastings of the cool climate wines. A scenic drive takes us to Daylesford Cider Company for a delicious and wholesome lunch, their seasonal menu provides fresh and locally produced choices for everyone, with dietary requirements being gladly catered for - please advise any diet req. at time of booking!Once we have tasted their fabulous cider and admired the beautiful grounds we then head north of Daylesford for some mouthwatering and FairTrade chocolate treats. After passing through the mineral springs region, with a stop to try the 'special waters' if you are feeling adventurous, we finish up at Captain's Creek Organic wines for a tasting and to hear about the organic wine making process inside the rustic cellar door. Plenty of local art and produce around to take in, or cosy up by the fire place in winter time!Drop off back to your accommodation in Ballarat or we can chauffeur you to your choice of restaurant in the city if you wish to keep the good times flowing.Cool box is provided on the bus for your goodies with your friendly guide providing commentary and tunes along the way, we assure you this will be a day out to remember!
Australia Encompassed
Sydney, Melbourne, Fraser Island, the Whitsundays – your crash course in all things Australia starts now. For 25 days, you’ll head up the East Coast (and participate in wine tastings, surf lessons, and maxi yacht sailing), fly to Alice Springs, then go down south to Kings Canyon, Uluru, and Adelaide, just to name a few destinations. The Great Ocean Road will eventually lead you to Melbourne, and a wide variety of accommodations and transport along the way will keep things exciting. With a competitive price and small tour group, there’s never been a better time to discover the Land Down Under.
Australia South to North–Melbourne to Darwin
On the water and on the road? Is there a better way to explore somewhere new than from a few different vantage points? We didn’t think so either. This 19-day tour allows you to experience Australia from land, water and even underground. (Seriously! Just wait until you get to Coober Pedy.) From Melbourne to Darwin, your itinerary will include amazing stuff like rainforest walks in Great Otway National Park, wine tasting in Clare Valley, awe-inspiring sunsets at Uluru, and even a wetland nature cruise in croc country.
The Red Centre to Melbourne
It’s a wide-open space between the aptly named Red Centre and Adelaide, and we intend to make the most of it on this ten-day trek full of good company and good times. From touring national parks to wine tastings in the Clare Valley to hitting up the iconic Great Ocean Road, you’ll get a feel for the Outback that can only come from travelling in a close-knit group. Plus, our expert CEOs will make sure everything goes smoothly, leaving more time for you to enjoy yourself.