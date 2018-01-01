Wine, Cider and Local Produce Tour departing Ballarat

Enjoy pick up from your central Ballarat accommodation between 8.45am - 9.30am in a small, comfortable mini bus.From here we start the day off in style by sampling the extensive range at St Annes Vineyard, for a tasting and check out this beautiful building, some nibbles will be included as well to start the day off right! Then time for some refreshment at the Blackwood Merchant as we travel through the bush of Wombat State Forest where a tea or coffee is included.We pass Trentham Falls, stopping in for pictures (weather permitting!) on the way to another award winning winery for tastings of the cool climate wines. A scenic drive takes us to Daylesford Cider Company for a delicious and wholesome lunch, their seasonal menu provides fresh and locally produced choices for everyone, with dietary requirements being gladly catered for - please advise any diet req. at time of booking!Once we have tasted their fabulous cider and admired the beautiful grounds we then head north of Daylesford for some mouthwatering and FairTrade chocolate treats. After passing through the mineral springs region, with a stop to try the 'special waters' if you are feeling adventurous, we finish up at Captain's Creek Organic wines for a tasting and to hear about the organic wine making process inside the rustic cellar door. Plenty of local art and produce around to take in, or cosy up by the fire place in winter time!Drop off back to your accommodation in Ballarat or we can chauffeur you to your choice of restaurant in the city if you wish to keep the good times flowing.Cool box is provided on the bus for your goodies with your friendly guide providing commentary and tunes along the way, we assure you this will be a day out to remember!