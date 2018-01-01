Welcome to Echuca
One of the loveliest towns in rural Victoria, Echuca is the state's paddle-steamer capital and a classic Murray River town, bursting with history, nostalgia and, of course, riverboats. The Aboriginal name translates as ‘meeting of the waters’, as it’s here that three great rivers meet: the Goulburn, the Campaspe and the Murray.
In the 1800s Echuca was an important crossing point between NSW and Victoria, and the ensuing river trade and transport ensured its success.
The highlight of Echuca is unquestionably its historic port area and the rivers themselves, best enjoyed on a riverboat cruise or a sunset stroll as cockatoos and corellas screech overhead.
Top experiences in Echuca
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.