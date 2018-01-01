Welcome to Castlemaine

At the heart of the central Victorian goldfields, Castlemaine is a picturesque historic town home to some stirring examples of late-19th-century architecture and gardens. A rewarding working-class town, in recent years it's seen an influx of Melburnians – known locally as 'latte sipping blow-ins' (LSBIs) – and is popular with artists and tree-changers bringing with them inner-city style, bars and live music venues.