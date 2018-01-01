Captivating Maria Island (pronounced 'Muh-rye-uh'), with its jagged peaks, rises up like a fairy-tale castle across Mercury Passage, which separates it from the mainland. It’s a carefree, car-free haven – a top spot for walking, wildlife-watching, mountain biking, camping and reading a book on the beach.

Read More

Maria is laced with impressive scenery: curious cliffs, fern-draped forests, squeaky-sand beaches and azure seas. Forester kangaroos, wombats and wallabies wander around; grey-plumed Cape Barren geese honk about on the grasslands; and an insurance population of Tasmanian devils (they're beset with disease on the mainland), has been released here and is thriving. Below the water there’s also lots to see, with good snorkelling and diving in the clear, shallow marine reserve.

In 1972 Maria became a national park, as much for its history as for its natural assets, and Darlington is now also a UNESCO World Heritage–listed site.

The island doesn't have any shops: BYO food and gear.

Read Less