Welcome to Flinders Island
There's more than one island here, adrift in Bass Strait off the northeastern corner of mainland Tasmania: Flinders is just one of 51 islands in the Furneaux Group archipelago. These rocky, mountainous isles are all that remains of the land bridge that connected Tasmania with mainland Australia 10,000 years ago.
Sparsely populated and naturally gorgeous, Flinders is a rural community that lives mostly from fishing and agriculture. For visitors there’s great bushwalking, wildlife spotting, fishing, kayaking, snorkelling, diving and safe swimming in its curvaceous bays. Or you can spend a few leisurely hours combing the beaches for elusive Killiecrankie diamonds (topaz, technically) and nautilus shells.
For online inspiration, see www.visitflindersisland.com.au.