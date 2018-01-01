Welcome to Coles Bay & Freycinet National Park

Coles Bay township sits on a sweep of sand at the foot of the dramatic pink-granite peaks of the Hazards on the Freycinet Peninsula. It’s a laid-back holiday town with plenty of accommodation (though book well ahead in summer) and some active tour options. The sublime Freycinet National Park is the reason everyone is here: a wild domain of sugar-white beaches and utterly transparent water. In the coastal heath and forests, wild flowers and native critters hold sway.

