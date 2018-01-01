Welcome to Coles Bay & Freycinet National Park
Coles Bay township sits on a sweep of sand at the foot of the dramatic pink-granite peaks of the Hazards on the Freycinet Peninsula. It’s a laid-back holiday town with plenty of accommodation (though book well ahead in summer) and some active tour options. The sublime Freycinet National Park is the reason everyone is here: a wild domain of sugar-white beaches and utterly transparent water. In the coastal heath and forests, wild flowers and native critters hold sway.
The park encompasses the whole of the peninsula south of Coles Bay, including Schouten Island to the south, and a stretch of coastal scrub around the Friendly Beaches further north. The park's big-ticket sight is the gorgeous goblet of Wineglass Bay. Take the steep hike up to the saddle and grab your photo opportunity, or continue down to the sand on the other side for a (decidedly nippy) dip in the sea.