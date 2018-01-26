Welcome to Tolhuin & Lago Fagnano

Named for the Selk’nam word meaning ‘like a heart,’ Tolhuin (population 2000) is a lake town nestled in the center of Tierra del Fuego, 132km south of Río Grande and 104km northeast of Ushuaia via smooth asphalt roads. Muddy streets and clear-cut forests mark this fast-growing frontier town that fronts the eastern shore of Lago Fagnano, also known as Lago Kami. Lago Fagnano, with low-key horseback riding, mountain biking, boating and fishing, is worth checking out as a tranquil lake spot.

