Welcome to Puerto San Julián

The perfect desolate-yet-charismatic locale for an art film, this small town bakes in bright light and dust, in contrast to the startling blue of the bay. Considered the cradle of Patagonian history, the port of San Julián was first landed in 1520 by Magellan, whose encounter with local Tehuelches provided the region’s mythical moniker. Viedma, Drake and Darwin followed. While its human history is proudly put forth, the landscape speaks of geologic revolutions, with its exposed, striated layers, rolling hills and golden cliffs.

Read More