The draw of the serene and attractive deep-sea-fishing town of Puerto Deseado is the submerged estuary of Ría Deseado, brimming with seabirds and marine wildlife including dolphins and the punked-out rockhopper penguin. With a lovely historic center, the town is ripe for revitalization, though change happens at a glacial pace here: witness the vintage trucks rusting on the streets like beached cetaceans. History looms large. Hernando de Magallanes sought shelter here in 1520. The town later became a port for whaling and seal hunting. Darwin left his indelible stamp here too.

Puerto Deseado is two hours southeast of the RN 3 junction at Fitz Roy via dead-end RN 281. The center of activity is the axis formed by main streets San Martín and Almirante Brown.

