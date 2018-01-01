Welcome to Puerto Deseado

The draw of the serene and attractive deep-sea-fishing town of Puerto Deseado is the submerged estuary of Ría Deseado, brimming with seabirds and marine wildlife including dolphins and the punked-out rockhopper penguin. With a lovely historic center, the town is ripe for revitalization, though change happens at a glacial pace here: witness the vintage trucks rusting on the streets like beached cetaceans. History looms large. Hernando de Magallanes sought shelter here in 1520. The town later became a port for whaling and seal hunting. Darwin left his indelible stamp here too.

