Stand Up Paddle Boarding Taster in Saundersfoot

Discover Pembrokeshire's stunning coastal views and go deep into the Estuary with an experienced Stand-Up Paddleboard instructor. All lessons are held in calm waters. It's a fun and enjoyable way of discovering places that are only accessible from the water. And it is a sociable sport that can be enjoyed by the whole family, groups, or team members.We are based at Coppet Hall Beach, where we share a shed with The Big Beach surf shop. There is a big car park in front of Coppet Hall Beach Center (not suitable for Campers). Other parking spaces can be found in Saundersfoot and at the Harbour of Saundersfoot. It's only a 10min. walk from the center of Saundersfoot to Coppet Hall Beach: follow the road behind the cottages along the coast and go through the tunnel. There are toilets & showers at Coppet Hall Beach Center.The bay in Saundersfoot is protected from most wind directions, which makes it a great location for Paddleboarding. However, we constantly adapt our SUP sessions according to the weather to ensure the best experience. Some sessions will start from behind the Harbour as it provides a more sheltered area from the wind. Working with the sea means that our lessons have 'an element of the wild' and every session is different: you might be lucky enough to spot a seal, or try to catch a small wave on the SUP.The taster session good for beginners and lasts for 1,5h. Shorty wetsuits and buoancy aids included in the lesson price.