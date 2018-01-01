A workaday town rather than a tourist hot spot, Haverfordwest is Pembrokeshire's main transport and shopping hub. Though it retains some fine Georgian buildings, many are in dire need of repair and it lacks the prettiness and historic atmosphere of most of its neighbours.

Founded as a fortified Flemish settlement by the Norman lord Gilbert de Clare in about 1110, its castle became the nucleus for a thriving market and its port remained important until the railway arrived in the mid-19th century.

Today the Riverside Quay is the main focus of activity and home to an excellent farmers market with organic and local produce stalls every Friday from 9am to 2pm.

