Welcome to Straits of Mackinac
One of the most spectacular sights in the area is the 5-mile-long Mackinac Bridge (known locally as 'Big Mac'), which spans the Straits of Mackinac. The $4 toll is worth every penny as the views from the bridge, which include two Great Lakes, two peninsulas and hundreds of islands, are second to none in Michigan.
And remember: despite the spelling, it's pronounced mac-in-aw.
Top experiences in Straits of Mackinac
Straits of Mackinac activities
Mackinaw City Sunset Cruise
Join this cruise to take in the sunset over Lake Michigan onboard Ugly Anne while cruising under the Mackinac Bridge. Listen to music and enjoy an alcoholic beverage and some refreshments (at your own expense). You will be greeted at the dock with a warm welcome and quick introduction of the friendly staff. While on the cruise between Michigan's 2 peninsulas you will see historic lighthouses, a 300+ year old fort and Mackinac Island while having the one of the best seats in North America to watch a beautiful sunset. The sunset cruise is a personalized cruise with local residents that are able to answer questions about the area. The Captain has been a resident of Mackinac Island and Mackinaw Ciy for the past 18 years. Join in for the highlight of your vacation.
Mackinac Bridge History Cruise
Take a trip under the Mackinac Bridge aboard Ugly Anne (an authentic North Atlantic wooden lobster boat from the Gulf of Maine). Information will be given by a local guide about the over 80 shipwrecks, building of the Mackinac Bridge and the car ferries that traversed the Straits for over 100 years. See Fort Michilimackinac and Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse from the water. Enjoy the cruise with historic video footage, live narration from natives to the Northern Great Lakes region, while traveling under the Mackinac Bridge. Questions are encouraged while on the tour.
Lumberjack Show Tickets
Shows start daily at 7:30 and last approximately 1 hour. Matinee shows Wednesday and Saturday at 2:00pm. Shows will be performed rain or shine, seating is under a covered grandstand. See world class lumberjacks perform in chopping, sawing, log rolling, speed climbing, axe throwing, boom running and a comedy skit sure to get the whole family laughing! Audience participation is strongly encouraged, cheer on your Lumberjack or heckle the opposing Lumberjack! Children under 5 years of age get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Book online now to receive $2 off regular admission of an adult ticket.A Mackinaw City MUST SEE!!!