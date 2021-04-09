These three little villages huddle around the tip of the Leelanau Peninsula, a stone’s throw north of Sleeping Bear Dunes. They each waft a nautical vibe and are known for their boat-bobbing marinas, cherry orchards and vineyards. The pace slows way down out this way, and the main things to do include cycling back roads, visiting fishing shanties and seeking out cider houses. Suttons Bay is the most populous of the coastal hamlets, with around 600 people; Northport has about 500 residents and Leland 400. Leland is also the jump-off point for the Manitou Islands.