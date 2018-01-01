Welcome to Behramkale & Assos

The hilltop köyü (village) of Behramkale is home to the ancient remains of the Greek settlement of Assos. These include a spectacularly sited Temple of Athena, a theatre and a necropolis. Below the village is a liman with a small pebble beach; the locals call this part of the village the İskele Mevkii (Wharf Area). Here, the old stone buildings and warehouses have been transformed into hotels and fish restaurants.

