Welcome to Behramkale & Assos
The hilltop köyü (village) of Behramkale is home to the ancient remains of the Greek settlement of Assos. These include a spectacularly sited Temple of Athena, a theatre and a necropolis. Below the village is a liman with a small pebble beach; the locals call this part of the village the İskele Mevkii (Wharf Area). Here, the old stone buildings and warehouses have been transformed into hotels and fish restaurants.
Try to avoid visiting on weekends and public holidays from the beginning of April to the end of August, when tourists pour in by the coachload. And definitely avoid coming here between December and February, when temperatures plummet and the wind chill is merciless.
There are few facilities other than an ATM and pharmacy in the upper village.