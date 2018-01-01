Welcome to Shokh Dara Valley

One among many of the Pamir's beautiful valleys, the Shokh Darah Valley (Долина Шог Дара) offers grand vistas including occasional glimpses of the distinctive north face of Engels Peak (6510m). Although seldom visited, it offers the chance to spend a few days off the beaten track travelling a circular route through some little-visited villages. Needless to say, 4WD is necessary and some parts of the route are sometimes impassable, even in summer, making it important to ask for local knowledge before setting out (eg through PECTA).

