Welcome to Khorog

When it comes to travelling in the Pamirs, all roads lead to Khorog (Хорог). The administrative centre of Gorno Badakhshan and the Pamirs' largest town, it has the air and confidence of a capital, attracting people from far and wide to its well-stocked bazaars, supermarkets and teahouses. One of the best parts of a visit is not nosing around forgotten museums (although Khorog has a few cultural sites of interest) but sitting in the beautiful, tree-filled park being part of the general sense of well-being occasioned by reaching this oasis of plenty in a land of limited resources. As such, Khorog is an ideal place to spend a day or two relaxing after the journey and organising onward travels.