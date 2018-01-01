Welcome to Penjikent

Located in the middle of the western arm of the Zerafshan Valley, the rural city of Penjikent (Пенжикент) sits on a rare piece of flat ground in the middle of high mountains. With an ancient history extending back to Silk Road days, and famed for its connection with beloved poet Rudaki, the city boasts an archaeological site, a worthwhile regional museum and a lively bazaar. In the days when the border with Uzbekistan was open to foreigners, Penjikent attracted many tourists from Samarkand, but there is little sign of this reopening any time soon. In the meantime, those visitors who do venture out this way from Dushanbe or Khojand are assured of a warm welcome.