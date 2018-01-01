Welcome to Khojand

The attractive northern city of Khojand (Худжанд; Khojent/Khujand, formerly Leninabad) is Tajikistan's second-largest. Commanding (and taxing) the entrance to the Fergana Valley, the founding father, Komil Khojandi, built palaces, grand mosques and a huge citadel here before the Mongols destroyed most traces of it in the early 13th century. Famed as the point where Alexander the Great once founded his northernmost Central Asian outpost, Alexandria-Eskhate, the city today is an outward-looking commercial hub whose museums, bazaars and parks offer much to keep a visitor engaged for a day or two.

