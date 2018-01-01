Welcome to Sughd

Sughd refers to the area north of Dushanbe that includes the ancient city of Penjikent in the Zerafshan Valley and the attractive city of Khojand, both of which, with their distinctive bazaars and historical sights, deserve a day or two of exploration. Khojand lies at the heart of the strategically important Ferghana Valley, a broad and highly fertile plain shared by Kyrgyzstan to the east and Uzbekistan to the west. Indeed this most northerly section of Tajikistan acts as a gateway for visitors travelling between the countries of Central Asia.

The entire area between Dushanbe and Isfara is hauntingly beautiful punctuated by high mountains surrounded by meadows and stippled with pea-green lakes. The region invites hiking of all description from an impromptu amble along an off-road track to a major trek across high altitude passes. Iskander-kul, a lake in the Fan Mountains, currently offers the easiest access to DIY activity.

$899 Classic

Highlights of Tajikistan

Need a quick getaway to somewhere truly different? Here's a six-day whirlwind excursion to the culturally distinct Tajikistan. Start in the capital city of Dushanbe before continuing through the most scenic and beautiful parts of the country, staying at unique homestays and roaming through the Tajik countryside. Finish up in the "Stone City" of Tashkent and start planning your return because six days is just enough time to fall in love with the region.
$3249 Classic

Central Asia – Multi-Stan Adventure

With their reputation for welcoming visitors and their unique cultural footprint, the countries of Central Asia will remind you why you travel. This comprehensive 23-day tour will take you through all the 'Stans we visit, offering a fascinating glimpse at a beautiful part of the world most travellers miss. Stay at unique homestays, sleep in traditional yurts, discover the breathtaking mountain and desert scenery, enjoy free time in the Uzbek city of Tashkent, and roam gorgeous buildings built centuries ago. See Central Asia with a group of like-minded adventurers and an expert Chief Experience Officer (CEO) and cross off an entire and unexpected region of the world from your must-see list.
$2249 Classic

Central Asia Adventure – Almaty to Tashkent

Spend two weeks discovering a part of the world well off the typical tourist track. Few Central Asia tours offer the cultural flavour this journey through Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan does. Trek through the gorgeous landscapes of Jeti-Oguz, go horseback riding through the breathtaking valley at Chong-Kemin, stay a night in a traditional yurt and discover the unforgettable warmth of the people in these regions. Visit Central Asia and you'll wonder why you didn't get here sooner.
$2099 Classic

Best of Tajikistan & Uzbekistan

Get yourself to two incredible (and often overlooked) destinations: Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. This 15-day combo trip brings together the best highlights of these two cultures for first-time visitors. Stay at unique Tajik homestays and roam the stunning countryside before heading to the cultural centre of Samarkand. Spend a night in a traditional desert yurt and discover a part of the world few others get to see. This is a tour for all kinds of adventurers.
