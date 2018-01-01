Welcome to Sughd

Sughd refers to the area north of Dushanbe that includes the ancient city of Penjikent in the Zerafshan Valley and the attractive city of Khojand, both of which, with their distinctive bazaars and historical sights, deserve a day or two of exploration. Khojand lies at the heart of the strategically important Ferghana Valley, a broad and highly fertile plain shared by Kyrgyzstan to the east and Uzbekistan to the west. Indeed this most northerly section of Tajikistan acts as a gateway for visitors travelling between the countries of Central Asia.

