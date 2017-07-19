Welcome to Canouan
Canouan (cahn-oo-ahn) is literally a divided island. A beautiful hook-shaped isle, it has some of the most brilliant beaches in the entire Grenadines chain, but unfortunately for independent travelers more than half of the island is taken up by a massive resort. Another large marina project under construction in the south of the island threatens to further diminish the slow island vibe.
Unless you have a yacht to sleep on, or manage to get a room at the one fine hotel right on the sand by town, Canouan is not the best choice as a base to explore the region. The tiny main town of Charleston lacks the sense of community that you'll find in other neighboring islands. Despite this, the island remains worth a visit for its landscapes and marine environment; you'll find lovely beaches with good snorkeling not too far from the ferry dock.