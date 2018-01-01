Tongyeong Tour from Busan

Your friendly coordinator will welcome you at your preferred meeting point and hop onto the comfortable tour van/coach (maximum 15 people) with other travelers. The coordinator will brief you on the tour details and feel free to ask any questions if any. Dongpirang village is an interesting small village located in Tongyeong where small colorful houses are gathered together with fairytale-like paintings decorated everywhere. The locals update the walls with new paintings regularly so the streets are constantly changing with different artworks. Dongpirang village is situated on the hill above Jungang Market, Tongyeong harbour’s main fish village. You can try some local food while exploring the market. You will find many fresh fishes as it is located near the coastline. After lunch, catch some breathtaking views as you ride the Tongyeong Cable car up Mireuksan Mountain. The view overlooking the ocean is exceptionally picturesque. Then get ready as you prepare yourself for a fun-filled outdoor experience via the Skyline Luge. The tracks are designed with twists, turns and tunnels for an ultimate downhill thrill. Other than the thrilling adventure, you also have the privilege to see the stunning coastline and amazing panoramic view of Tongyeong city. After a fun-filled day, you will go back to Busan at 5:00pm and alight at the same meeting point you board. Enjoy the hassle-free and comfortable ride back.Detailed Schedule:8:20am Depart from Busan Station Exit 1 (In front of TOYOKO-INN Hotel)8:40am Depart from seomyeon station Exit 129:20am Depart from Haeundae station Exit 511:40am Arrive at Tongyeong Joongang Market and Dongpirang Village (Lunch time) 1:10pm Depart from Tongyeong Joongang Market and Dongpirang Village 1:25pm~5:40pm Enjoy Tongyeong Cable car and Luge 5:40pm Leave for Busan 7:40pm Arrive at Haeundae Station 8:10pm Arrive at Seomyeon Station 8:30pm Arrive at Busan Station