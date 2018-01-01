Welcome to Taebaek

This small mountain town is the main jumping-off point for visitors to Taebaek-san Provincial Park. The train station, bus terminal, tourist information centre, accommodation and motels are bunched up around a small roundabout just off the main street. There are a number of basic motels in town if you're staying the night.

