The only sightseeing spot in town is the Mystery of Caves Exhibition, in a building that resembles a wedding cake dripping with brown icing. The exhibits (some in English) contain elaborate detail on cave formation and there’s a 20-minute IMAX film at 10.30am, 2pm and 3pm.
The tourist information centre is beside the express bus terminal. Staff speak English and Japanese and detailed bus schedules are available in English for buses to Hwanseongul and Haesindang Park.
ItineraryMeet our guide at pickup location(Myeongdong Subway station) - Take our chartered tour bus and move to Gangwondo (3 Hours) - Free Time at Samcheok Rose Festival - Move to Jangho Beach - Free Time at Janho Beach - Take tour bus and back to Seoul approximately 8:00 PM Include- Round trip Transfers by bus - English Speaking Guide - All admission Fees Exclude- Travel Insurance - Meals & Beverages Tour Informatin*Samcheok Rose Festival In may, the scent of Roses fills the Samcheok city at the destination! Samcheok Rose Park is world's largest rose park and this is where the Rose festival is held every year. About 10 millions of flowers and over 200 different roses will greet tourists in the park. During the festival, diverse event zone will be held to boom up the festival ambiance. *Janghohang Port & BeachJanghohang port is 25Km from Downtown Samcheok. The port is famous for its round beach line and white sand shore. That is Jangho Beach called 'Napoli of Korea' .Its nickname shows how beautiful beach it is in Korea. Janghohang port provides diverse recreational activities including hopping on a real fishing boat, diving in sea and others. Relax yourself and have fun in the most beautiful Beach in Korea.