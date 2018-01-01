Welcome to Chiaksan National Park

This park may be the smallest of the national parks in Gangwon-do, but it offers challenging hikes and is a very doable weekend trip from Seoul. A popular but strenuous route starts from Guryong-sa (구룡사; Nine Dragon Temple) up to 1288m-high Biro-bong (three hours, 5.6km); it’s possible to continue another 5.4km (two hours) down to Hwanggol (황골). There are also hiking trails from Geumdae-ri and Seongnam-ri, running about 6km to the peak Namdae-bong (1181m).

