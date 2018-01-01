Welcome to Port St Johns

Dramatically located at the mouth of the Mzimvubu (or Umzimvubu) River and framed by towering cliffs covered with tropical vegetation, the laid-back town of Port St Johns is the original Wild Coast journey’s end. There’s a vibrant, if somewhat run-down, quality to the town, which is the largest between East London and Port Edward. In June and July, Port St Johns attracts divers and snorkellers from all over the world who come to experience the annual sardine run.