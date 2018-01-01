Welcome to Jeffrey's Bay

Once just a sleepy seaside town, ‘J-Bay’ is now one of the world’s top surfing destinations. It’s certainly South Africa’s foremost centre of surfing and surf culture. Boardies from all over the planet flock here to ride waves such as the famous Supertubes, generally rated as one of the world's most perfect waves. June to September are the best months for experienced surfers, but novices can learn at any time of year. If you don't surf, or want something different, there are plenty of other water sports on offer. And if all you want to do is recharge the batteries, a couple of superb expanses of white sand beckon.