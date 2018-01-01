Welcome to Biebrza National Park

The Biebrza National Park is Poland's largest and longest, stretching more than 100km from close to the Belarus border to the Narew River near Tykocin. Established in 1993, Biebrza (byehb-zhah) is a relatively new park but an important one, protecting the Biebrza Valley, Central Europe's largest area of natural bog.

