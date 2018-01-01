Welcome to Pucallpa

The busy port of Pucallpa has a distinctly less jungle-like appearance than other Amazonian towns. Although this is an important distribution center for goods along the broad, brown Río Ucayali, which sweeps past the city en route to join the Río Amazonas, the rainforest feels far away. After all those miles of tropical travel to get here, Pucallpa seems underwhelming and bland, and hasty modern development in the center barely disguises the shantytown simplicity a few blocks further out. Still, it’s started tarting itself up with an attractive pedestrianized boulevard, and is a starting point for a spectacular river adventure north to Iquitos – and, if time and inclination allow, on to Brazil and the Atlantic.

Read More