Welcome to Odda
After a few days gallivanting around pretty fjord towns, post-industrial Odda comes as something of a shock. Historically an important iron-smelting town, its industrial past has left Odda looking a little built-up and down-at-heel, but it makes an eminently practical base for exploring Folgefonna National Park and embarking on the trek up to Trolltunga, and there are plenty of activity companies that can help guide your adventures.
Top experiences in Odda
Amazing hotels and hostels
Odda activities
Norwegian Fjord Trekking
The Vikings were some of the toughest people to ever walk this earth, and looking at the land that spawned them, it’s not hard to see why. Carved by the relentless North Atlantic for eons, the Norwegian fjordlands are a challenge that beckons hikers and mountaineers of all ages and abilities. This trip will put you on intimate terms with the great green hills, monstrous peaks, enormous glaciers, and flat-out gorgeous scenery of this isolated chunk of Scandinavia. Lace up your hiking boots and set forth in search of your own personal Valhalla.