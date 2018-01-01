Norwegian Fjord Trekking

The Vikings were some of the toughest people to ever walk this earth, and looking at the land that spawned them, it’s not hard to see why. Carved by the relentless North Atlantic for eons, the Norwegian fjordlands are a challenge that beckons hikers and mountaineers of all ages and abilities. This trip will put you on intimate terms with the great green hills, monstrous peaks, enormous glaciers, and flat-out gorgeous scenery of this isolated chunk of Scandinavia. Lace up your hiking boots and set forth in search of your own personal Valhalla.