Welcome to Hardangerfjord
You can easily explore Hardangerfjord from Bergen; www.hardangerfjord.com is a good resource.
Top experiences in Hardangerfjord
Hardangerfjord activities
Hardangerfjord Day Trip from Bergen
Starting at Bergen Station, the 12-hour trip first takes you by train to Voss and continues by coach through scenic western mountain terrain to the delightful village of Ulvik. If you happen to be here during the springtime, you will see beautiful fruit trees in full blossom.From Ulvik, your tour continues by boat to Eidfjord where you will take a sightseeing trip to Vøringsfossen waterfall (Norway’s biggest waterfall) and stop by the Hardangervidda Natursenter (Nature Center) located at the foot of the falls (entry fee is your own expense).A cruise on the stunning Hardangerfjord introduces you to natural and cultural gems of the region. If the Sognefjord is the king of the fjords of Western Norway, the Hardangerfjord is surely the queen.The adventure continues by boat to Norheimsund, where a bus will be waiting to take you back to Bergen. You will pass the cascading Steinsdalsfossen waterfall on the way.
Private Tour: Full-Day Round Trip to Hardangerfjord from Bergen
Following a morning pickup at your Bergen hotel or the cruise port, depart Bergen at 9am and travel to Hardangerfjord with your private guide. Along the way, enjoy sweeping views over the lakes and mountains for which the region is famous, and stop for photos at the Bratte and Steinsdals waterfalls.On arrival in Hardangerfjord, travel along the shoreline and marvel at the beauty of the surrounding scenery. Cross the fjord by Hardangerfjord Bridge — one of the longest suspension bridges in the world — then pass the small town of Eidfjord on route to the village of Øvre Eidfjord. Here, visit the Hardangervidda Nature Center (own expense) — an exhibition of Hardangervidda’s diverse flora, fauna, and wildlife.Enjoy a traditional Norwegian lunch in a local café (own expense), then continue on to the waterfall at Vøringfossen — widely considered the most impressive in the area. When your time at Vøringfossen comes to an end, return a different route via the town of Voss to your starting point in Bergen.
Private Day Trip to Folgefonna Glacier from Bergen
Depart from your Bergen hotel at 9am, and you will take road no. 7 to Hardangerfjord, which is a tourist attraction by itself. Along the way, mountains, lakes and waterfalls will rise to your view. On the way to Hardangerfjord, you will make stops at two waterfalls, Fossen Bratte (or Bridal Veil) and Steinsdalsfossen, under a powerful stream. After a stop at the waterfall, you will drive through the town of Norheimsund and cross Hardangerfjord by ferry. Your ferry arrives in Jondal, where the rise to the glacier and to Folgefonna summer ski center along a mountain road begins. On your way, see beautiful and harsh mountain landscapes with lakes and waterfalls that will leave a lasting impression. You arrive at the glacier around 12pm. During the break, you can have a snack in the café near the glacier (own expense). Climbing the glacier is not provided, but you can come close and feel its cooling freshness. On the way back, take a ferry across Hardangerfjord. You will return to your hotel around 6pm.
Norwegian Fjord Trekking
The Vikings were some of the toughest people to ever walk this earth, and looking at the land that spawned them, it’s not hard to see why. Carved by the relentless North Atlantic for eons, the Norwegian fjordlands are a challenge that beckons hikers and mountaineers of all ages and abilities. This trip will put you on intimate terms with the great green hills, monstrous peaks, enormous glaciers, and flat-out gorgeous scenery of this isolated chunk of Scandinavia. Lace up your hiking boots and set forth in search of your own personal Valhalla.