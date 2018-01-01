Private Day Trip to Folgefonna Glacier from Bergen

Depart from your Bergen hotel at 9am, and you will take road no. 7 to Hardangerfjord, which is a tourist attraction by itself. Along the way, mountains, lakes and waterfalls will rise to your view. On the way to Hardangerfjord, you will make stops at two waterfalls, Fossen Bratte (or Bridal Veil) and Steinsdalsfossen, under a powerful stream. After a stop at the waterfall, you will drive through the town of Norheimsund and cross Hardangerfjord by ferry. Your ferry arrives in Jondal, where the rise to the glacier and to Folgefonna summer ski center along a mountain road begins. On your way, see beautiful and harsh mountain landscapes with lakes and waterfalls that will leave a lasting impression. You arrive at the glacier around 12pm. During the break, you can have a snack in the café near the glacier (own expense). Climbing the glacier is not provided, but you can come close and feel its cooling freshness. On the way back, take a ferry across Hardangerfjord. You will return to your hotel around 6pm.