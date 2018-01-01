Private Tour: Full-Day Round Trip to Hardangerfjord from Bergen

Following a morning pickup at your Bergen hotel or the cruise port, depart Bergen at 9am and travel to Hardangerfjord with your private guide. Along the way, enjoy sweeping views over the lakes and mountains for which the region is famous, and stop for photos at the Bratte and Steinsdals waterfalls.On arrival in Hardangerfjord, travel along the shoreline and marvel at the beauty of the surrounding scenery. Cross the fjord by Hardangerfjord Bridge — one of the longest suspension bridges in the world — then pass the small town of Eidfjord on route to the village of Øvre Eidfjord. Here, visit the Hardangervidda Nature Center (own expense) — an exhibition of Hardangervidda’s diverse flora, fauna, and wildlife.Enjoy a traditional Norwegian lunch in a local café (own expense), then continue on to the waterfall at Vøringfossen — widely considered the most impressive in the area. When your time at Vøringfossen comes to an end, return a different route via the town of Voss to your starting point in Bergen.