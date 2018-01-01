Welcome to Xpujil

Although unremarkable, the small town of Xpujil (shpu-heel) has expanded over the last few years, especially given its proximity to the area's many ruins. As such, it's a useful base. It has a few hotels, some unexceptional eateries, several ATMs (one at supermarket Willy's), an exchange house (Elektra Dinero on Calle Chicanna near Xnantun), and a bus terminal. Most services are along the seven-block main drag, Av Calakmul (aka Hwy 186) and one street heading inland. There are three gas stations in the area.