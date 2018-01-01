Welcome to Uxmal
For an additional cost, Uxmal projects a nightly light-and-sound show.
For an entirely different experience, outside the ruins, the Choco-Story museum takes a look at the history of chocolate.
Uxmal and Kabah Day Trip from Merida
After hotel pickup in Merida by air-conditioned minivan, your first stop on the Yucatan Peninsula is Kabah – archeological site of a Mayan city that flourished around the year 800 AD. Situated in a series of low-lying hills, Kabah is known as the second largest religious center in the Puuc-style.When you arrive, your guide will lead your small group on a one-hour tour of the grounds and enlighten you about the significance of each feature. See Kabah’s beautiful Palace, located on a high esplanade forming a quadrangle, and visit the Codz Pop, or Palace of the Masks, famous for its impressive facade of more than 250 masks of the rain god, Chaac. Admire these figures, as well as statues of Mayan rulers, all finely cut from stone and positioned in a magnificent design. Follow your guide through the Arch of Kabah, which marks the entrance to the Sacbe, an ancient path that links Kabah to Uxmal. Then, hop back in your vehicle for a short drive to Uxmal, where you’ll spend three hours admiring impressive structures designed with geometrical figures and see more masks of the Mayan’s most significant deity, Chaac.At the Nunnery Quadrangle, whose friezes represent owls and serpents, learn about the meaning of the four multi-level buildings arranged around a central plaza. Look up at the oval-shaped Pyramid of the Magician (the Pyramid of the Soothsayer), unrivaled in the beauty of its precise design. View more than 100 images of Chaac on the façade of the Governor’s Palace, where a central doorway was built in astronomical alignment with the planets.You'll also visit the Choco Story Museum. Here, learn about the history of cocoa, its importance to the Mayas, the way it's cultivated and the traditional process to make chocolate. Then, explore the beautiful botanical gardens of the Hacienda Uxmal Hotel as you dine on a delicious lunch. In the afternoon, your guide will gather your small group for the return trip to Merida, where you’ll be dropped off at your hotel.
Uxmal and Kabah Early Access Tour from Merida
After hotel pickup in Merida, start your drive to Uxmal. Once there and accompanied by a professional guide, you'll get to visit the Maya-style temples where the Maya civilization left its mark in the area. Enjoy the tranquility of this early-morning tour without the huge crowds. Visit the Temple of the Magician, which according to the mythology of this place was built by a dwarf king. Then, see the Nunnery, which highlights the Puuc style, this style is characterized by smooth walls and decorated frieze. Finally, visit the Governor’s Palace, with a façade of more than 20,000 tiles considered the most beautiful in the Maya area. After visiting Uxmal, you will drive to Cananah’s restaurant and enjoy a delicious a la carte meal. Then, you'll go to the archaeological site of Kabah. This area has two important buildings of the Mayan culture. First, you'll see the Codz Pop (Carpet funky) temple belonging to the God of Water Chaac, in this building seven sculptures of Mayan rulers were found. Then, you'll visit the Palace Teocalli. Once you are done with the tour, you'll head back to Merida.
3-in-1 Maya Tour: Chichen Itza, Uxm
Live the ultimate Mayan experience while visiting three of the main archaeological sites in the Yucatan Peninsula. This 3-in-1 tour will take place over two days so you can truly experience the best. Day 1: Chichen Itza After hotel pickup in Merida you'll head to Chichen Itza early in the morning. You'll be accompanied by your specialized guide who will give you a detailed tour of the site. Enjoy the tranquility of this morning visit before the crowds arrive and discover how this large pre-Columbian city played an important role in the Maya civilization around 600 AD to 1200. Learn why this place remained a center of worship and pilgrimage until the arrival of the Spaniards. After your tour, you will be dropped-off at your hotel.Day 2: Uxmal and Kabah After pickup from your hotel, you will head to Uxaml and Kabah. Accompanied by a professional guide, you'll get to know all about the temples which are characterized by Mayan style. In Uxmal, visit the Temple of the Magician which, according to the mythology of this place, was built by a dwarf king. See the Nunnery, which highlights the Puuc style and is characterized by smooth walls and decorated frieze. Visit the Governor’s Palace, with a facade of more than 20,000 tiles considered the most beautiful in the Maya area. After visiting Uxmal, you will drive to Cananah’s restaurant to enjoy a 3-course meal. Then, you will go the archaeological site of Kabah and see two important buildings. First, visit the Codz Pop (Carpet funky) temple, belonging to the God of Water Chaac, where seven sculptures of Mayan rulers were found. Finally see The Palace Teocalli to end the tour. You'll be dropped-off at your hotel, taking with you memorable experiences of the richness of the Maya culture.
2-Day Yucatan Overview Tour Including Chichen Itza
Day 1 - Chichen Itza, UxmalYou will depart from Cancun or the Riviera Maya and travel to the Pre-Hispanic city of Chichen Itza. Your guide will explain the historical significance of all of the most important temples of this ancient city during the small-group tour before leaving you to enjoy Chichen Itza at your own pace. Admire the Pyramid of Kukulcan, the Temple of the Warriors, The Ball Court, The Observatory and The Nunnery. Upon your walking return to the Mayaland Resort, take time to enjoy the pools and facilities. Buffet lunch at the Mayaland Hotel. From Chichen Itza you will travel west to Uxmal, considered as the most beautiful and spectacular site of the ancient Mayan culture. The check in will be performed at the beautiful Hotel Hacienda Uxmal, located in the proximity of the site, at walking distance. Favorite of distinguished personalities and royalty.At night, a feast for your eyes and ears await you at the light and sound show. The venue is the Nunnery Quadrangle and, as you sit there under the stars, you'll listen to the stories and legends related to the rise and fall of Uxmal. After the show, you will enjoy a delicious dinner served at the Lodge at Uxmal before you turning in for the night, in an absolute peaceful atmosphere under the night of the Maya.Day 2 - Uxmal, MeridaThe second adventure-filled day starts off with a delicious breakfast while you enjoy the beautiful vegetation and the whistles of colorful birds by the tropical premises of the hotel. After that, you will be conducted with a guide to explore the pre-Hispanic city of Uxmal in a small-group tour. The Governor's Palace, The Pyramid of the Soothsayer and the Nun’s Quadrangle are just some of the buildings that will capture your attention for its beauty and décor. After that you will go to Merida, stopping at the Yaxcopoil Hacienda on the way. The Hacienda represents the history of three great periods in the Yucatan and the boom years of henequen cultivation during the late 19th. The place is now a museum showcasing sisal manufacture, once the Yucatan's principal industry.Upon arrival in Merida you will take a sightseeing City Tour, pointing out important sites of interest. Merida is delightful. Its bustling center boasts colonial churches and mansions as well as Paseo de Montejo. You'll have plenty of time to explore the city on your own. Mid-afternoon departure for Cancun or Riviera Maya, you will go directly to your hotel so that you can enjoy the rest of your vacation.
Uxmal Light and Sound Show from Merida
Your tour begins with pickup from major Merida hotels by small-group van, seating just 16 people.Enjoy lunch and relax on the scenic drive to the ancient Maya site of Uxmal, the most splendid of the Puuc sites, boasting some of the finest examples of Maya architecture you'll ever see.Enjoy a two-hour guided tour of Uxmal, highlighting the site’s structures, geometrical figures and masks of the Mayan’s most significant deity, Chaac.Visit the Nunnery Quadrangle, where friezes represent owls and serpents, and learn the meaning behind the four multi-level buildings arranged around a central plaza. Look up at the oval-shaped Pyramid of the Magician (the Pyramid of the Soothsayer), unrivaled in the beauty of its precise design. View more than 100 images of Chaac on the facade of the Governor’s Palace, where a central doorway was built in astronomical alignment with the planets.Then, as the sky darkens, take your seat in the Nunnery Quadrangle and prepare yourself for the theatrical drama of Uxmal's spectacular sound and light show, acclaimed as one of the finest in the world.Watch in amazement as the splendors of the Maya world are recreated with light and sounds, capturing the mystery and magic of Uxmal's past.After watching the evening sound and light show at Uxmal, relax on the return trip by small-group minivan and be dropped at your Merida hotel.
2-Day Uxmal Tour from Merida
Your overnight trip to the famous Mayan city of Uxmal includes a luxurious night’s stay at Hotel Hacienda Uxmal, with full access to swimming pools, botanical gardens and nature trails. On this small-group tour, enjoy two complimentary meals plus round-trip transport from Merida by air-conditioned minivan.