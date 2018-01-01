2-Day Yucatan Overview Tour Including Chichen Itza

Day 1 - Chichen Itza, UxmalYou will depart from Cancun or the Riviera Maya and travel to the Pre-Hispanic city of Chichen Itza. Your guide will explain the historical significance of all of the most important temples of this ancient city during the small-group tour before leaving you to enjoy Chichen Itza at your own pace. Admire the Pyramid of Kukulcan, the Temple of the Warriors, The Ball Court, The Observatory and The Nunnery. Upon your walking return to the Mayaland Resort, take time to enjoy the pools and facilities. Buffet lunch at the Mayaland Hotel. From Chichen Itza you will travel west to Uxmal, considered as the most beautiful and spectacular site of the ancient Mayan culture. The check in will be performed at the beautiful Hotel Hacienda Uxmal, located in the proximity of the site, at walking distance. Favorite of distinguished personalities and royalty.At night, a feast for your eyes and ears await you at the light and sound show. The venue is the Nunnery Quadrangle and, as you sit there under the stars, you'll listen to the stories and legends related to the rise and fall of Uxmal. After the show, you will enjoy a delicious dinner served at the Lodge at Uxmal before you turning in for the night, in an absolute peaceful atmosphere under the night of the Maya.Day 2 - Uxmal, MeridaThe second adventure-filled day starts off with a delicious breakfast while you enjoy the beautiful vegetation and the whistles of colorful birds by the tropical premises of the hotel. After that, you will be conducted with a guide to explore the pre-Hispanic city of Uxmal in a small-group tour. The Governor's Palace, The Pyramid of the Soothsayer and the Nun’s Quadrangle are just some of the buildings that will capture your attention for its beauty and décor. After that you will go to Merida, stopping at the Yaxcopoil Hacienda on the way. The Hacienda represents the history of three great periods in the Yucatan and the boom years of henequen cultivation during the late 19th. The place is now a museum showcasing sisal manufacture, once the Yucatan's principal industry.Upon arrival in Merida you will take a sightseeing City Tour, pointing out important sites of interest. Merida is delightful. Its bustling center boasts colonial churches and mansions as well as Paseo de Montejo. You'll have plenty of time to explore the city on your own. Mid-afternoon departure for Cancun or Riviera Maya, you will go directly to your hotel so that you can enjoy the rest of your vacation.