Welcome to Tizimín
You won’t find much in Tizimín that’s designed with the tourist in mind; in fact, for most folks it serves as a mere stopover point en route to the coast. If you've a couple of hours to kill before a bus, there's an interesting church and monastery that fronts Tizimín’s main plaza, the Parque Principal.
Historically, however, it's important as it's believed to be one of the first villages founded by the Spanish.
If you have your own transport, 6km away is a recently opened, community-run cenote with a restaurant. The cenote is in a lush, landscaped setting.
