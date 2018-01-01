Amazing Yucatan, Mayan Towns

The original location founded in this area was named Nohcacab and was inhabited during the Classic Maya period (600-1000 A.C.). At the conquest an encomienda, that is a tribute-paying small community with an ethnically mixed population which included Spanish people, criollos, mestizos and mulattos, was established.[4] In the early 1840s the explorer John Lloyd Stephens used this small community as a base from which he and his companions departed to explore the Puuc area: thanks to this fact we still have detailed accounts about the people of Nohcacab and their culture, as well as drawings showing how these visitors perceived the village at that tim.Ticul Municipality is one of 106 municipalities in Yucatán State, Mexico. It is located in the western part of the state at (20°24′N 89°32′W) 100 km south of the state capital city of Mérida. The municipality, which has an area of 355.12 km² (137.11 sq mi), in the 2005 census reported 25,621 inhabitants. The city of Ticul which is the municipal seat had a population of 21,147, the ninth-largest community in the state in population. The majority are ethnically Maya. Its largest other towns are Pustunich and Yotholín.The city of Ticul was also a town of the Pre-Columbian Maya civilization. Ticul was established as a Spanish colonial town by 1549. The Republic of Yucatán granted Ticul the status of a city in 1847.he Iglesia De Muna church dates to the 16th century. Muna's Carnaval is celebrated throughout town in August and April. During the celebration dances, bullfights, and many festivities are held.